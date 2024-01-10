North Miami Mayor’s Office delivers free tablets with one year of internet

MIAMI.- The city of North Miami, with an initiative by Mayor Alix Desulme, will deliver free tablets with one year of internet this Thursday, January 11.

The distribution, scheduled between 10am and 6pm – or until availability lasts – will take place at the Joe Celestin Center (JCC), located at 1525 NW 135ST, in North Miami, FL 33167.

This event is focused on residents of North Miami and only one device will be delivered per home.

To be a beneficiary you must meet a series of requirements and pre-register this Wednesday, January 10:

US legal resident

to be 18 years old or more

Be a North Miami resident (proof of residency required)

Income Eligibility Verification

Participation in government programs.

You must also bring:

Photo identification. You must have valid and up-to-date information (Florida Driver’s License, Florida ID Card or US Passport). You must choose one.

Address Verification: (Florida Driver’s License, Florida ID Card, or Recent North Miami Utility Bill). You must choose one.

Income Eligibility: (Two most recent pay stubs, unemployment verification, Social Security termination letter, or confirmation of Social Security disability). You must choose one.

Government program: (Proof of Medicaid, Social Security, Federal Public Housing, Nutrition Assistance Program -SNAP-, Income-based qualification or Federal Peli scholarship).

For more information, please email Fayola Delica at: (email protected); or to Monique Griffin at: (email protected). You can also call 305-895-98-15