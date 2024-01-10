Xavi trusts that the Super Cup will be a new beginning for Barcelona

RIAD.- The technician of the Barcelona , Xavi Hernandez, He confided this Wednesday before the semifinal of the Spain Supercup contra health that this competition will once again be “a click” to get the team off the ground.

“Last year we won two titles and one was this Super Cup and it suited us wonderfully for the season. We need to make that ‘click,'” he said Xavi at the pre-match press conference at the Prince Faisal stadium in Riyadh.

The Spanish coach added that this tournament played an important role for his club in the previous contest.

felizxbacca.jpg Barcelona’s Portuguese striker #14, Joao Félix, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League first round group H football match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto in the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on November 28, 2023. AFP / LOUIS GEN

“We would like to repeat titles like last season. This tournament was good for us to face the previous harvest and we hope that it will once again be a turning point,” said Xavi, who did not hesitate to take the title of favorite.

“We are favorites, but this must be demonstrated on the field. Osasuna is going to be a rocky rival. We take the favorite sign for tomorrow’s game, but not for the competition,” he added. Xavi.

If they reach the final, Barça would face the winner of the match they will play this Wednesday on Real Madrid and the Atlético de Madrid.

The Barcelona coach assured that he has “full confidence in the players, they are capable, in important games, in the majority, they have measured up, but the team is prepared to compete. We have many things to make a great tournament in the Super Cup“he added.

There is a concern in Barcelona:

Xavi He stated that he is especially concerned about the team’s defensive weakness.

“We are giving away too many things defensively, last season we were very solid, this is costing us more“said the Barça coach.

“We have had specific errors that complicate our games, but I think we are finding our game again“, considered Xavialthough he warned that “in a KO competition we cannot repeat mistakes because it would penalize us.”

Source: With information from AFP