Nothing Ear (2) is announced with major improvements and recycled design

A Nothing announced this Wednesday afternoon (22) the second generation of its flagship wireless headset. The new Ear (2) maintains the familiar design with a charging case and earbuds of transparent regions, but delivers a greater focus on internal improvements like multi-device pairing, tip testing, and refined sound performance.

According to the company, the Ear(2) offers a new dual chamber design for better airflow, aiming to extract the best performance from the 11.6mm dynamic driver, which would result in “powerful bass and even richer high notes” , delivering “brighter, clearer audio”, in the words of the brand.

The headphones also come with Hi-Res Audio certification for wireless high-quality sound transmission, reaching up to 1 Mbps and reaching frequencies of up to 192 kHz with up to 24-bit definition. Your Bluetooth supports LHDC 5.0 codec.

Software functions allow users to adjust the equalizer for personal best performance, and can adjust different frequencies to control vocals, treble, bass or midrange.

The new tip test also delivers a more accurate result for users, where the headphones recognize the insulation of the silicone tips in the ears and, if necessary, indicate a smaller or larger tip than the traditional one.

Another very welcome differential is the dual connectivity, facilitating pairing on two devices, such as a smartphone and a notebook or tablet, and not having to disconnect the headphones from one product to reconnect to another every time.

The headphones maintain Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to isolate external noise up to 40 dB, delivering greater comfort in noisy environments, as there is no need to turn up the volume.

The new Custom ANC identifies the shape of the user’s ears to provide even more effective and advanced isolation.

Regarding the battery, each headphone offers capacity for up to 6.3 hours of playback with ANC off and up to 4 hours with ANC on. In combined use with the charging case, the battery life is up to 36 hours without ANC and 22.5 hours with ANC.

The headphones have support for fast charging — delivering 8 hours of use in 10 minutes — and support for wireless charging with reverse charging on compatible devices, such as the Phone (1), where you just need to place the accessory behind your smartphone to recharge.

The headphones offer IP54 certification for water and dust resistance. For even less concern, the charging case is also IP55 rated.

price and availability

Nothing Ear (2) hits the international market from March 23rd exclusively in white with an honest price of US$ 149, or approximately R$ 780.

The headphones do not have an official launch forecast in Brazil.

Source: Nothing