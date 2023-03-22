TikTok turns to influencers to lobby in its favor in the US

TikTok is stepping up a public relations campaign to fend off the possibility of a nationwide ban by the Joe Biden administration, enlisting the help of some unconventional advocates: influencers.

Dozens of “tiktokers”, some with millions of followers on the video-sharing app, descended on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to lobby for the Chinese-owned platform, a day before the TikTok CEO’s hearing with US lawmakers on concerns. related to the security of user data and the fear of it reaching the hands of the Chinese government.

CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to tell Congress on Thursday that TikTok, which was founded by Chinese entrepreneurs, is committed to user safety, data protection and security, and keeping the platform free from Beijing’s influence. He will also answer questions from US lawmakers concerned about the effects the social network may have on its young user base.

At the heart of TikTok’s problem is a Chinese national intelligence law that would force Chinese companies to hand over data to the government for whatever reason it deems related to national security. There are also concerns that Beijing may try to promote pro-China rhetoric or misinformation on the platform.

At an event hosted by TikTok on Wednesday, some content creators acknowledged that data security concerns are legitimate, but pointed to security measures the company has taken, such as a $1.5 billion plan, known as like Project Texas, which would send all US data to national servers owned and maintained by software giant Oracle.

TikTok has tried to sell that proposal to the Biden administration, but skeptics argue that it is not enough. It appears the government is demanding that the company’s Chinese owners sell their shares or face a nationwide ban.

Jannette Ok, a fashion and beauty influencer on TikTok, said in an interview Wednesday that TikTok invited her to the lobbying event a few weeks ago and paid for her trip to Washington. Ok has made a full-time career out of videos of her, which she earns revenue from in partnership with brands trying to catch the eye of her 1.7 million followers. She added that her popularity on TikTok also allowed her other kinds of opportunities, such as TV appearances and commercials.

“I don’t know a lot about politics, but I know a lot about fashion and I know a lot about people,” Ok said. “And just being here and sharing my story is what TikTok invited me to do.”