They will give free glasses to see it safely

The city’s three public library systems are today distributing free glasses specially designed to safely view the solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse will occur on April 8.

Looking directly at the eclipse without protective glasses can damage your eyes. The glasses will be available at the city’s 217 public library branches.

They will be delivered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last at all Brooklyn Public Library, Queens Public Library, and New York Public Library locations (which includes The Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island).

The glasses giveaway is part of a partnership between the libraries and the National Esports Association (NEA). The NEA launched a “Look up!” campaign. Public safety campaign to encourage New Yorkers to safely view the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

“As we eagerly anticipate the next eclipse, it is crucial to prioritize safety during this extraordinary celestial event. We hope this is a moment of shared awe and safety for everyone,” said NEA President Lori Bajorek.

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.