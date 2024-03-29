Relief for student mothers: daycare at Lehman College

In a context where child care centers in the city are prohibitively expensive, Jasmine Galdámez, a single mother, finds relief in affordable child care at her university, Lehman College, while pursuing her dream of being a psychologist.

“A place where I don’t have to spend all my money and know that no, it’s not only affordable, but it’s a place where I feel very safe, knowing that my baby is here, that the teachers love him, They take care of him as if he were their child,” Galdámez said.

Jasmine appreciates the safety and convenience that the student care center offers, allowing her to study without logistical worries.

“It’s good because here they open at eight thirty, well, it opens earlier, but I bring my son at 8:30, and classes here start almost at nine. “So it’s nice to have that opportunity to drop off my child and not have to run somewhere else or have to take the train or buses, to drop off my child in one place and then run to another but be here at Lehman on the same campus.” Galdámez added.

With this help, Jasmine and her son grow together toward a better future.

“He is here learning, I brought him here, and I remember him telling me: ‘oh, you study here and I study here.'”

According to a report from the 5Boro Institute, more than 80% of New York families are struggling to afford child care due to rising prices.

A 2022 state survey found that the average annual cost in day care centers was $20,800 for infants and $19,240 for toddlers, while home care was between $15,600 and $16,900.

That is why this nursery becomes a symbol of hope and empowerment not only for Jasmine but for others.

“We give priority to the students and then, when we know how many students we have, we then offer space to the teacher and the administration. And once we know all those numbers, then 10% to the community,” explained Denny Santos, director of operations, Lehman College.

Jasmine hopes to inspire other mothers like her.

“And I believe in studying and being able to have that time to learn and to talk to people and women and tell them that they are not alone.”

