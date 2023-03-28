Now live: Traffic light tips present results from the coalition committee

For three days, the heads of the governing parties discussed their next steps. Now they present their results.

More than 48 hours after the start of the first round of negotiations, the coalition parties have ended their summit meeting in Berlin. Now the traffic light wants to present its results: The party leaders Lars Klingbeil (SPD), Ricarda Lang (Greens) and Christian Lindner (FDP) will take part in the press conference.

Read the most important statements in our live ticker:

7:59 p.m.: The investment package required by Deutsche Bahn to expand the rail network is worth 45 billion euros, says Green leader Lang. In order to get this money, the truck toll will be increased from next year.

7:58 p.m.: “It’s not an easy negotiation process,” says Greens co-boss Ricarda Lang. Now, however, “structural reforms would finally be tackled.”

7:54 p.m.: SPD co-boss Lars Klingbeil talks about the content of the consultations. He says people have talked about it: “What do we have to do to make Germany a modern country?” The focus was on getting the country through the crisis, now it’s about the next step. It needs a different speed, also in infrastructure planning. The group negotiated making Germany climate-neutral by 2045, and the heat transition was also discussed

7:54 p.m.: The press conference begins.