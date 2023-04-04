Now there’s organic on your ears / BioMarkt Verbund starts podcast “Something with organic”

Organic Market Association

Töpen (ots)

The new podcast of the BioMarkt Verbund will be about everything organic every second Wednesday from April 5th, 2023. Listeners can learn more about the organic industry and organic farming on popular streaming platforms such as Spotify or Apple Podcasts. From cow manure to tofu mince, from waste separation to avocado – “Something with organic – The BioMarkt Podcast” wants to speak plainly and welcomes Jan Plagge, President of Bioland, as the first guest.

“If you imagine the ‘perfect organic’, they wear felt clothes and barefoot shoes, have rastas and definitely eat vegan. But all these characteristics have nothing to do with organic. In our podcast we break with clichés and show what organic really is “, says Franziska Heinrich, the host of the podcast and editor in corporate communications at the BioMarkt Verbund.

The episodes last about 30 minutes and are dedicated to a new topic in each episode. The BioMarkt Verbund wants to bring the audience closer to organic farming and lets organic pioneers, actors from the organic industry and farmers have their say. In the recurring format “KMT – Klugscheißen mit Tami”, Tamara Schumann from the podcast team briefly and concisely classifies facts and figures on the respective topic.

The first two episodes will be released on April 5th and not only provide a look behind the scenes of the podcast team, but also shed light on the jungle of organic seals. Guest is Jan Plagge, President of the organic farming association Bioland. He talks about the work of the associations and answers the question of whether organic will always be the ultimate. The next episode, which will be released on April 19, is about the meadow and why it can do more than it seems at first glance.

Lukas Nossol, Head of Communications in the BioMarkt Verbund, is pleased that the BioMarkt Podcast is now starting: “In addition to our customer magazines KREO and KREOmi, this is an exciting addition and a great medium for discussing organic topics in a relaxed way talk that move us and are close to our hearts. We live organic beyond the product and want to be close to the listeners with the podcast. That’s why we look forward to entering into dialogue with interested parties.”

All episodes are available online here: www.biomarkt.de/podcast. The listeners can submit feedback and topic suggestions for the podcast by e-mail at [email protected]

About the organic market association

The BioMarkt Verbund is an association of around 520 independent organic markets and Denns organic markets from Germany and Austria under the common umbrella brand “BioMarkt”.

The aim of the association, which was founded in 2020, is to make the organic markets fit for the future while preserving their individuality and diversity. A coherent external appearance unites the members of the association as well as a common basic range that offers many design options for individual and regional focal points.

The organic market association is organized democratically and thus takes account of the diversity within the community. A five-strong, elected sales committee decides on the essential developments and issues of the organic food trade in the network system. The members of the BioMarkt association are also involved in the non-profit association “Interessengemeinschaft BioMarkt eV” – IGBM for short. The association represents the interests of the natural food trade in politics and enables a joint commitment to the further development of organic breeding and organic farming.

www.biomarkt.de

Original content from: BioMarkt Verbund, transmitted by news aktuell