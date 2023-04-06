Nuremberg: “Two gay choirs” organize a concert – singers from our partner city Prague are guests

According to the Municipality of Nuremberg, the Doodles from Nuremberg’s partner city Prague are guests of the Warblers, the gay men’s choir from Nuremberg: On Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., two gay choirs are giving a joint concert at the south point, Pillenreuther Straße 147. The organizer is the Office for Culture and Leisure (Kuf). Tickets are now available online at traellerpfeifen.de or directly in the south point.

The price is 19 euros for adults, 15 euros for concessions and 5 euros with the Nuremberg Pass. Remaining tickets are available at the evening box office for adults for 25 euros and reduced for 20 euros. The repertoire of the Doodles, 30 singers from Prague, is powerful, wide-ranging and motley, just like gay life. The Doodles’ choir director, Marek Stanka, attaches great importance to the performance of songs in different, even less well-known languages, in order to emphasize the phonetics of the voice.

Estonian, Slovak, Old Czech and Swahili are some examples. The people from Prague also have a German song in their luggage, the title is still secret and is supposed to be a surprise for the German friends. With their songs and choreographies, the whistles will bring parts of their new program “Divas – the male kind” to the stage. Songs by Elton John, Freddy Mercury and Cole Porter are included. At the end it gets extremely emotional with a joint song, in Czech and German. With this invitation, the whistles say thank you to the “Doodles” for the warm welcome in Prague in 2019 at the Christopher Street Day there.





The originally planned return visit to Nuremberg in 2020 had to be canceled due to the corona pandemic. All the singers are looking forward to seeing you again this year. In addition to the choral music, the exchange between friends is on the program. A city tour and immersion in the colorful scene are planned. City hall reception by the Lord Mayor. On the morning of the first day of the concert, the friends from Prague will be received by Lord Mayor Marcus König in the beautiful hall of the town hall. The friendship between the cities of Prague and Nuremberg, which has also existed between the choirs for years, is thus officially confirmed for all participants. After the reception, the choirs go directly to the stage rehearsals in order to be prepared for the evening concerts.