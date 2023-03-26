Nuremberg: young people handle weapons and trigger larger police operations

Around 6.40 p.m. on Saturday evening (March 25, 2023) a witness shared the police by emergency call with that several teenagers on the roof of the parking garage in the Frauengasse with a weapon handle. Whether this is a real firearm acted, she could not recognize, reports the police headquarters in Central Franconia.

Numerous stripes the police inspection Nuremberg center as well as des USK (Support Command) then approached and met several young people in front of the multi-storey car park.

Nuremberg police follow up on a weapon – and catch 18-year-olds

The officers then checked them. Another patrol hit one in the immediate vicinity young man (18) when leaving a supermarket. During a search, officers found one airsoft gun and secured them. The young people were then able to continue on their way, but they have to face off in one administrative offense proceedings responsible.