Microsoft Cashback: the Rewards complement program arrives in France

For a few years now, Microsoft has wanted to thank its loyal users through the Microsoft Rewards program. In fact, through simple daily actions or the purchase of content, users of the brand’s products or services can earn points that can be converted into gift cards. It seems that the American giant is looking to improve its program with the introduction of a cashback system.

The new Microsoft program has arrived in France





Last December, we discovered several screenshots mentioning a brand new Microsoft program called Microsoft Cashback, which would integrate Rewards, allowing users to increase their cashback through the purchase of eligible items.

And it’s now official, the function is available, and it has just arrived in France, as evidenced by the communication from Microsoft sent in the last few hours.

Microsoft Cashback is now part of the Rewards program. Users enrolled in the Rewards program can now benefit from refunds (cash back) on certain eligible purchases. To pass these savings on to you, we’ve updated the terms and conditions outlining data collection. In 14 days, cashback offers may start appearing when you make purchases using Microsoft products like Microsoft Bing or Microsoft Edge.

For those who are not familiar with the term cash back, it is generally an amount accumulated by making purchases on the Internet.