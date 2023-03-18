Online bank. Why is this bonus offered very abnormal?

For a long time, online banks offered a welcome bonus for their new customers. In recent years, most have stopped doing so. And for the last ones that offer them, these bonuses come with binding conditions for the customer. Their goal is to attract new customers – without ending up with inactive users that weigh on their business.

However, there is one exception right now: Fortuneo. Online banking currently offers a prime from 150 euros that it will be very easy to unhook. Once you have opened your free account, all you need to do is make 5 payments (no minimum amount) to validate this bonus. This offer is valid only for our readers and subject to using the code FTNMARS23 when registering.

I open a free account

To facilitate the understanding of its offer, Fortuneo has set up three bank cards: the Fosfo card which is an international card, free and without income conditions; the Mastercard Gold card which is also free but which requires proof of 1800 euros net per month (it does not require direct debit of this money) and the Mastercard World Elite card. For this, it is necessary to domicile more than 4000 euros per month to access it. De facto, it represents a minimal proportion of customers.

Enjoy a Gold for free with a bonus

Fortuneo is experiencing one of the strongest growths in the online banking segment. The subsidiary of the Crédit Mutuel Arkéa group soon has a million customers, a large part of whom have made a bank account for the daily newspaper. That said, everyone is free to use it on an ad hoc basis or to make it a main bank. You just have to use your card once a month to keep it free.

The Mastercard Gold card is the most popular of the range at Fortuneo. Realize: you can receive it for free if you prove that you earn more than 1800 euros net per month. It gives you access to luxury services that you would easily have to pay between 200 and 400 euros per year in a traditional bank. You have guarantees and insurance included, raised ceilings, immediate or deferred debit, etc.

It is this Mastercard Gold card that will allow you to receive the 150 euros bonus announced above. So not only do you save on day-to-day bank charges, but you also get an easy bonus when you sign up. Once you have activated your account with a first payment, you will need to make 5 payments with your card. Once you have passed this stage, Fortuneo undertakes to pay you the bonus within 30 days.

I open a free account

If you cannot justify 1800 euros in income per month, Fortuneo gives you a second alternative: the Fosfo card. For a free card with no income requirements, it’s also one of the best available on the market. Indeed, it has the advantage of allowing you to pay and withdraw anywhere in the world, free of charge. No other online bank (not even neobanks like N26 or Revolut) allows this with a free card.

If you choose this bank card, Fortuneo still offers you 70 euros. To do this, you must go through the links on this page. Indeed, if you go directly to the bank’s website, you will notice that this Fosfo card does not give any bonus by default. Via Presse-citron, you have access to a hidden page on the Fortuneo site which allows you to have an inflated bonus on the Fosfo card and Mastercard Gold. Might as well take advantage of it because this offer is limited.

A bank as you dream of

On average, a French person spends 219 euros in bank charges per year. With Fortuneo, you have the option of reducing this amount to zero. This is also the case for the Mastercard Gold card, which costs the French even more expensive in normal times. But online banking does more than just offer savings on bank charges. Indeed, it is also one of the most complete on the market.

If you need to make it a main account, it will be able to respond with a range of banking products that is similar to that of your local bank. You have all the classic savings accounts (including Livret A, LDDS, etc.), life insurance, mortgages and consumer loans, and even a stock market interface. Fortuneo has also built its success on the latter, more than 20 years ago.

Depending on your situation, you have the flexibility to use Fortuneo as you see fit. The easiest way is to open an account there first and try out the service. If you feel it lives up to your expectations, you can always choose to take the plunge and migrate all of your accounts. That said, there is no hurry: the online bank does not ask you for any commitment, even if you have taken advantage of its abnormal bonus of 150 euros. You can even choose to close the account if it does not suit you.

To discover the two exclusive offers, it’s here:

I open a free account