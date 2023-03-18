Diesel theft in Bayreuth: Unknown people pump over 500 liters of fuel from an excavator

In the course of the past week, im Bayreuth industrial area previously unknown at a parked excavator messed around and pumped out around 560 liters of diesel. They were able to flee in an unknown direction. Now she’s looking police for witnesses.

The excavator According to the Bamberg City Police Inspectorate, he was in the city from Monday (March 13, 2023) to Friday (March 17, 2023). Diesel road on a gravel parking lote.g. During this period, the thieves apparently flexed with one angle grinder the gas cap up and pumped out the fuel. They also left one Damage of about 300 euros.

Tank cap flexed: Who can provide information?

Officers from the Bayreuth City Police Inspectorate took over investigations. witnessesthe Hints can give are asked to join by phone at 0921/506-2130 Report to.