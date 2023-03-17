Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for R$ 1,099

Launched in the 1st quarter of 2023 by samsungO Galaxy A14 5G comes to complement the catalog of intermediate smartphones of the South Korean brand, proving to be an interesting option for people looking for a cell phone with balanced performance, versatile camera configuration and focus on cost-effectiveness in the Galaxy ecosystem.

The device displays on its front a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, in addition to a notch with the traditional drop format housing the 13-megapixel selfie sensor, while in the area rear there are three lenses: the main 50 MP, a 2 MP auxiliary for macro photos and a 2 MP depth sensor.