Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for R$ 1,099

Launched in the 1st quarter of 2023 by samsungO Galaxy A14 5G comes to complement the catalog of intermediate smartphones of the South Korean brand, proving to be an interesting option for people looking for a cell phone with balanced performance, versatile camera configuration and focus on cost-effectiveness in the Galaxy ecosystem.
The device displays on its front a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, in addition to a notch with the traditional drop format housing the 13-megapixel selfie sensor, while in the area rear there are three lenses: the main 50 MP, a 2 MP auxiliary for macro photos and a 2 MP depth sensor.
This smartphone comes equipped with the Samsung Exynos 1330 platform — octa-core up to 2.4 GHz with 6 nm lithography — together with the Mali-G68 video card (GPU) and 4 GB of RAM memory for background processes. . In the internal storage part, the capacity is 128 GB and there is support for MicroSD cards of up to 1 TB.
Energy demand is met by a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. Among the other attributes of the Galaxy A14 are compatibility with the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G), Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and headphone jack, in addition to the Android 13 operating system with the OneUI 5.0 interface.
Do you intend to take advantage of this promotion to invest in the Samsung Galaxy A14? Tell us, comment!