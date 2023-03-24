OFFER | Galaxy S22 Ultra with excellent price in Fast Shop

O Galaxy S22 Ultra was announced in February 2022 for BRL 9,499. Some time after the official launch, this flagship from Samsung it can be taken home for considerably less. Elegant construction, excellent cameras and performance worthy of a top of the line; these are the highlights of this model that is in an unmissable offer that we found in the Fast Shop.

Galaxy S22 Ultra with great price in Fast Shop

Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

By Fast Shop, o Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB is being sold for R$ 5,479 à sight no Pix. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 10 installments of R$ 627.50. Prime subscribers have a discount: R$ 5,451.61 at sight or 10 installments of BRL 624.36. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

Is the Galaxy S22 Ultra worth buying?

O Galaxy S22 Ultra It is one of the best smartphones ever made by Samsunghighlighting an elegant construction, excellent cameras and performance worthy of a top of the line.

The Dynamic AMOLED screen measures 6.8 inches with a resolution of 3088 x 144 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Inside, we have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processor, combined with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage.

There are four cameras at the rear: the main 108-megapixel camera, the secondary 10-megapixel periscope camera with 10x optical zoom, the tertiary 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and the last 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 40 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Other features of the device include: 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C port, stereo speakers synthesized by AKG, NFC, fingerprint reader under the screen and water resistance.

Galaxy S22 Ultra specs:

Operational system: Android 12 e One UI 4

Android 12 e One UI 4 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) SM8450 e Samsung Exynos 2200 (4 nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) SM8450 e Samsung Exynos 2200 (4 nm) RAM memory: 8 GB, 12 GB and 16 GB

8 GB, 12 GB and 16 GB Internal Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB Fabric – Type: Dynamic AMOLED

Dynamic AMOLED Screen – Size: 6.8

6.8 Screen – Resolution: 3088×1440

3088×1440 main camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33, OIS e Dual Pixel PDAF

108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33, OIS e Dual Pixel PDAF Frontal camera: 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 e PDAF

40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 e PDAF Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 45W, 15W Wireless e 4.5 reverse wireless

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – See the full technical sheet here