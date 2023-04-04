OFFER | iPhone 13 at amazing price on Amazon

O iPhone 13 it was announced in September 2021 for the starting price of BRL 7,599. Some time after the official launch, this smartphone from Apple can now be purchased for a lower price. Good cameras, stylish design, high performance and excellent software support are some highlights of the model. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on Amazon, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

iPhone 13 at an excellent price on Amazon

Na Amazon, o iPhone 13 128 GB is being sold for R$ 4,398.99 at sight without Pix, representing a reduction of R$ 3,200.01 in relation to the original value. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 487.90. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

Is it worth buying the iPhone 13?

O iPhone 13 it is an interesting option for consumers looking for a smartphone with good cameras, high performance and excellent software support.

The Super Retina XDR OLED display measures 6.1 inches with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, Dolby Vision and HDR10. inside, the Apple inserted an A15 Bionic processor, combined with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage.



iPhone 13

There are two cameras on the back, both 12 megapixels, with the main one featuring optical image stabilization and the secondary wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. The front sensor, positioned in the notch of the screen, also delivers 12 megapixels.

The 3,240 mAh battery supports 23-watt fast charging and 15-watt wireless charging with MagSafe. Other features include: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Face ID, stereo speakers and water resistance.

iPhone 13 data sheet:

Operational system: iOS 15

iOS 15 Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)

Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) RAM memory: 6 GB

6 GB Internal Storage: NVMe, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB

NVMe, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB Fabric – Type: Super Retina XDR OLED

Super Retina XDR OLED Screen – Size: 6,1

6,1 Screen – Resolution: 2532 x 1170

2532 x 1170 main camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm, Sensor-shift OIS e Dual Pixel PDAF

12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm, Sensor-shift OIS e Dual Pixel PDAF Frontal camera: SL 3D (depth) and 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)

SL 3D (depth) and 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide) Battery: 3240 mAh

Apple iPhone 13 – See the full technical sheet here