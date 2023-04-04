Tinder is working on a $500 subscription tentatively called Tinder Vault

Tinder is working on an ultra-expensive subscription offer that seems explicitly aimed at those wealthy enough looking to slide right over other semi-influencers: they’ve called it, for now, Tinder Vault.

A report of Fast Company quotes Tinder’s Chief Product Officer, Mark Van Ryswyk, who confirms that the company is still is testing the $500/month subscription. Such a subscription would make them known to the group of people who are also willing to pay this amount.

The feature is still in the early stages, and the company is giving itself room to change the name, price, or any other aspect of this potential offering. However, according to a report published on the website of GizmodoTinder is also leaving the door open to abandon the idea entirely.

What does Tinder Vault include?

In February, Reddit user SmithMano posted screenshots of what appears to be a Tinder promotion for Tinder Vault. Users who pay $500 a month or $5,000 a year get “special status” and a “priority pass” that seems to involve even more profile upgrades than Tinder’s other subscription tiers..

Tinder

Apart from the priority in the feeds of other users, the proposed services include a personalized service that would act as a sort of 24/7 pick-up artist advisory service. There is also a benefit of “pasaporte premium” that would give users access to its “most active and influential members.”

Van Ryswk told Fast Company that the new feature would be an extension of Tinder’s current features. Such “Tinder, but for rich people” is not entirely out of place for the app’s owner, Match Group. The dating app conglomerate owns a host of dating apps, including Hinge and OkCupid, and last year bought dating platform The League.

Fair enough, The League comes with some pretty expensive access options and is described as “powerful (and empowered) people who are ready for a long-term relationship.”