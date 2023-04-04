Tinder is working on a $500 subscription tentatively called Tinder Vault

Tinder is working on a $500 subscription tentatively called Tinder Vault

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 4, 2023

Tinder is working on an ultra-expensive subscription offer that seems explicitly aimed at those wealthy enough looking to slide right over other semi-influencers: they’ve called it, for now, Tinder Vault.

A report of Fast Company quotes Tinder’s Chief Product Officer, Mark Van Ryswyk, who confirms that the company is still is testing the $500/month subscription. Such a subscription would make them known to the group of people who are also willing to pay this amount.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *