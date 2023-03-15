OFFER | Moto G52 with incredible price on KaBUM!

O Moto G52 was announced in April 2022 for R$1,999. Some time after the official launch, this intermediary Motorola can be taken home for a more attractive price. The device is a good option for those looking for long battery life and decent cameras for the category. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on KaBUM!, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

Moto G52 with excellent price on KaBUM!

In KaBUM!, the Moto G52 is being sold by R$ 1,139.05 at sight without Pix, representing a reduction of R$ 859.95 compared to the original value. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 119.90. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the Moto G52 for R$1,139.05 at KaBUM!

Is it worth buying the Moto G52?

O Moto G52 is an intermediary aimed at consumers looking for a smartphone with a long battery life and decent cameras for the category.

The pOLED screen measures 6.6 inches with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. inside, the Motorola inserted a Snapdragon 680 processor, combined with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.



Moto G52

There are three cameras on the back: the main 50-megapixel, the secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle and the tertiary 2-megapixel macro. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 16 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. The device also hits the market with Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C port, stereo speakers, 3.5 mm headphone jack and Android 12.

Moto G52 data sheet:

Operational system: Android 12

Android 12 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) SM6225

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) SM6225 RAM memory: 4 GB

4 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Fabric – Type: pOLED

pOLED Screen – Size: 6.6

6.6 Screen – Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

1080 x 2400 pixels Screen – Frequency: 90Hz

90Hz main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/2.76 e PDAF

50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/2.76 e PDAF Frontal camera: 16MP, f/2.4

16MP, f/2.4 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 33W

Motorola Moto G52 – See the full technical sheet here