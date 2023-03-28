“Portable Oxxo” appears on a Mexican beach and Femsa gives a sales lesson

oxxo has become a major player in the convenience store segment in Mexico, with competitors such as 7-Eleven.

Convenience stores have been consolidated in Mexico as a unique interaction format with the consumer.

The convenience store format has diversified the ability to sell products in the market.

“portable oxxo” It is a concept that could soon be deployed in Mexico, as part of Femsa’s strategy to reach places where it is difficult to rent a commercial premises and operate one of its stores, and how as part of this exercise we are going to witness increasingly valuable actions in favor of Of consumption.

If we pay attention to studies As the “Consumers want it all”, within this document it is recognized that the fourth reason why a physical store is visited in the world is because 37 percent consider it convenient.

“The number one reason consumers around the world shopped in stores was so they could touch and feel the products before buying. Approximately half of the shoppers surveyed placed this reason in their top five. Many people also liked to shop in-store because they could purchase products right away or because they simply enjoyed the in-store experience,” explained the analyst at Statesman D. Tigheby exclusively presenting the study to platform subscribers.

A “portable Oxxo” has become a guideline to generate experiences in the market in a way that attracts the attention of the consumer and not only that, they define creative practices to achieve sales and brand presence.

The idea of ​​a portable Oxxo stems from a very important concept in consumption and that is that convenience stores have become a key resource to be able to communicate strategically.

Located in Playa El Tesoro de Altamira, the “Portable Oxxo” looks like a huge box on top of the beach sand, with four tables, a canvas that provides shade for the tables, and refrigerators as well as coolers that mainly offer cold beer.

The peculiar action of retailwhich also has an ice dispenser, reveals how important the experience of convenience stores has become in the market, following a very interesting pattern of consumption and that is to understand the shopping experience with products that have diversified like fast food and drinks that the chain usually offers.

This type of itinerant concept is not new to Oxxo, what is striking is that it has taken it to a beach and sparked all kinds of comments such as users who asked for its location and others who decided to complain to the brand in their post about promotion.

Oxxo has already implemented its traveling stores at concerts where it sets up type stores pop-up concepts of great value in the market. Like Oxxo testing these traveling sales models, Walmart has done the same with sales models such as “The General Store by Walmart”which are traveling shops that have established themselves in retailbecause through mobile stores the chain now sells products in vacation centers.

These concepts demonstrate a very important point of experience and it is the sales capacity they have in the market and how, based on generating commercial experiences, it has been possible to identify activities of interest to the audiences and not only that, they have identified activities defined by the expansion of the brand that it has achieved and that is valued by the consumer today.

