Kaufland relies on new cash registers – customers have to be prepared for that

The food industry is always changing. Trends are often implemented quickly on the shelves of supermarkets and discounters. Kaufland, Lidl and Aldi recently faced each other on the subject of hybrid meat inFranken.de clearly expressed, since the product is definitely in the criticism. Now Kaufland is speaking out again and is presenting its customers with new cash registers.

The food giant, headquartered in Neckarsulm, Baden-Württemberg, had already announced a major change in the summer of 2022. It was supposed to be a supermarket revolution. But what do customers have to be prepared for now?

Kaufland starts in Erlangen with new tills

Kaufland now also uses “checkout to go” in addition to normal cash registers. But what is behind it? As the company announced, customers at the new self-service checkouts, which were installed in Erlangen at the beginning of March, can read and pay for their purchases using a QR code.

Company: Kaufland Headquarters: Neckarsulm Founding: 1984, Neckarsulm umbrella organizations: Schwarz Group, Dieter Schwarz Foundation

This is possible from this Thursday, March 30th, both in Erlangen-Altstadt and in Erlangen-Röthelheimpark. Anyone who goes shopping grabs the mobile scanner in the branches and scans the goods themselves on the supermarket shelves. This should save you having to unpack and repack them at the checkout. In addition to the Kaufland locations in Erlangen, customers can already do their shopping in around 70 branches in Germany with the so-called K-Scan.

In Bavaria, the company explains when asked by the editors, there will be a total of 17 branches from Thursday. These include: Bad Aibling, Bad Neustadt ad Saale, Donauwörth, Erlangen (x2), Freilassing, Landsberg, Lichtenfels, Munich-Berg am Laim, Munich-Moosach, Neu-Ulm, Regensburg, Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Roth, Schweinfurt, Vilshofen on the Danube, Würzburg-Grombühl. A Kaufland spokesman explains: “Due to the positive response from customers, we are gradually expanding the range.”

New cash registers in Kaufland – customers must meet a requirement

However, there is a certain requirement that must be met. According to the company, the prerequisite for digital shopping facilitation is free membership in Kaufland’s advantage program. This means that customers can only remove one of the practical handheld scanners after scanning the Kaufland card and put it in the holder provided for it in their shopping trolley.

And here, too, the developers of the supermarket chains and discounters are looking for new solutions, such as inFranken.de has reported. The chip or coin to unlock the car will soon be superfluous. The normal cash registers in Kaufland are not superfluous, even with K-Scan. In addition, it means that personal contact with customers is still valued and self-checkouts should under no circumstances replace workplaces.

By the way, if you want to do without the hand scanner, you can also use your own mobile phone. For cost control, customers then simply look at the scanner or smartphone and, according to Kaufland, they get an overview of the current purchase amount.