Marvel’s Avengers: Dead Game Gives You One Last Pleasure Before Cremation

Marvel’s Avengers is already dead in the minds of many and even for its creators but yet it gives you one last treat.

Marvel’s Avengers is currently a drip game that is sadly coming to an end. More concretely, Crystal Dynamics will sign the death warrant of its game in a definitive and irrevocable way on September 30, 2023. So you only have a few months left to enjoy with friends and take yourself for an Avengers because after this date, a page turns.

One Last Pleasure for Marvel’s Avengers

But before that, Crystal Dynamics wants to offer ultimate pleasure for players who are still faithful to its video game. Marvel’s Avengers with the free offer of a War Machine skin for Iron Man. However, you must meet at least one criterion: having unlocked at least one trophy before April 1, 2023 to be eligible. You can find the announcement tweet below:

To thank all the players who have enjoyed our game since its launch, we have a gift for you! ? ? Iron Man’s “Variable Response Battlesuit” will be given away when Update 2.8 launches this week to players who have earned at least one trophy or achievement before April 1st.

This is not a new Avengers character but a new skin. Besides, in this regard, know that it was also planned to add She-Hulk and Captain Marvel to the game before making the decision to end it for good. It’s always kind of sad to see a title that’s backed by such a strong franchise get screwed up like this. We obviously hope that Crystal Dynamics will recover. We know that the studio is currently developing the next installment of the saga. Tomb Raider and we obviously wish the teams every success in this project.

Do not panic, Iron Man will have the right to his own game

For those who love them Avengers and more particularly Iron Mandon’t panic a solo game is in preparation at EA Motive, especially behind the very good Dead Space Remake. Last September we could learn from Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director of Marvel Games: