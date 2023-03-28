Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 gets two new color choices

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is currently available in black and white, but you can also design your own with an almost infinite number of combinations thanks to the Xbox Design Lab. However, the latter option is more costly, and now Microsoft has decided to offer more standard variants.

Two colors – blue and red – have been presented on Xbox Wire. This is the Core version of the controller, which has pretty much everything you need and also allows you to customize most things (including the light on the Xbox logo). If you want to be able to customize it further, there is also one Complete Component Pack with more peripherals.

These are available starting now, just surf over to Xbox.com and treat yourself to a new colorful Elite controller.