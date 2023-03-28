OFFER | Redmi Note 11 with excellent price on Mercado Livre

O Redmi Note 11 it was announced in January 2022 for R$ 3,399, a high value for the device category. Some time after the official launch, this intermediary Xiaomi is available at a lower price. Perfect for anyone looking for a smartphone with a long battery life and satisfactory performance for most tasks, we’ll show you below an offer we found on Mercado Livre.

Redmi Note 11 with low price on Mercado Livre

Redmi Note 11 (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

In the Free Market, the Redmi Note 11 128 GB is being sold for R$ 1.242 in sight, representing a reduction of R$ 2,157 compared to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 12 installments of R$ 120.41. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

Other Redmi Note 11 deals



Is it worth buying the Redmi Note 11?

O Redmi Note 11 is an intermediary aimed at consumers looking for a smartphone with a long battery life and satisfactory performance for most tasks.

The AMOLED screen measures 6.43 inches with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The embedded processor is the Snapdragon 680, combined with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB internal storage, expandable via microSD.

There are four cameras at the rear: the main 50-megapixel, the secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle, the tertiary 2-megapixel macro and the last depth also 2-megapixel. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 13 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. The device also hits the market with 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C port, stereo speakers, 3.5 mm headphone jack and digital reader on the side.

Redmi Note 11 data sheet:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 – See the full technical sheet here