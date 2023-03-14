OFFER | ROG Phone 5s at a fantastic price at Magazine Luiza

O ROG Phone 5s it was announced in August 2021 for BRL 7,649. Some time after the official launch, this gamer smartphone from Asus it can be taken home for considerably less. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found at Magazine Luiza, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

ROG Phone 5s at a great price at Magazine Luiza

Na Magazine Luiza, o ROG Phone 5s 128 GB is being sold for R$ 2,960.10 at sight without Pix, representing a reduction of BRL 4,688.90 compared to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, it is possible to divide it in up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 328.90. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the ROG Phone 5s for BRL 2,960.10 at Magazine Luiza

Vale a pena comprar o ROG Phone 5s?

O ROG Phone 5s is a gaming smartphone designed for consumers looking for the best performance in games, offering an imposing design and cooling technology to prevent overheating during matches.

The AMOLED screen measures 6.78 inches with Full HD + resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. inside, the Asus inserted a Snapdragon 888+ processor, combined with 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage.



Asus ROG Phone 5s

There are three cameras on the back: the main 64-megapixel, the secondary 13-megapixel wide-angle and the tertiary 5-megapixel macro. The front sensor, positioned on the small edge of the screen, delivers 24 megapixels.

The 6,000mAh battery supports 65W fast charging. Other features of the device include: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C port, stereo speakers with amplifiers and fingerprint reader under the screen.

ROG Phone 5s data sheet

ASUS ROG Phone 5s – See the full technical sheet here