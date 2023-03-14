The Marvels: Brie Larson is supposed to be a nightmare? “Nonsense!”

Among the upcoming Disney blockbusters, The Marvels is considered one of the hopefuls to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track. Ant-Man and the Wasp, the MCU’s 31st film recently released in cinemas, failed to impress either critics or audiences. The ratings were poor and the box office left a lot to be desired. In addition, there was clear criticism from external employees who accuse Disney of providing too little time and budget for things like high-quality special effects.

Apparently those responsible in the management floor of the Mickey Mouse group want to give in and the makers of the successor of Captain Marvel (2019) allow more production time. In addition to various Marvel series on the in-house streaming service Disney Plus, the superhero blockbuster The Marvels planned for the summer was postponed to the end of 2023.

What are the reasons behind the postponement of The Marvels?

There has been wild speculation about the exact reasons in recent days. So sprinkled Industry insider Jeff Sneider Rumors that Hollywood Star Brie Larson could be a reason for the shift. The main actress of The Marvels is said to have displayed diva-like behavior behind the scenes. In addition, working with her was described as “nightmarish”.

True, in the past some of Sneider’s rumours true, but there is said to be nothing wrong with the Brie Larson thing. Another Hollywood Insider referred to the whole story as nonsense. On the contrary: The production is going well and The Marvels is said to have done very well in previous test screenings.

That being said, the Jeff Sneider rumors feed old, sexist Hollywood narratives that actresses like to play as “Divas” or “difficult“, who may just say their opinion or stand up for their beliefs. Meanwhile, quite a few fans should be happy about the postponement of the 33. Movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A little breather between the blockbusters and more time for everyone involved to deliver a high-quality product – after all, everyone would benefit from that.

