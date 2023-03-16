Officers’ Association: Merit and skill apply

Lars Fresker says that he has confidence that the Armed Forces’ security checks are carried out correctly, but that he understands why a former defense employee in Ukraine feels uncertain about the criteria for re-employment.

– The basic rule applies to re-employment: Merit and skill. All will also be security tested. If you have been in the civilian sector or in Ukraine, there is an uncertainty for the individual, will I pass the security check?

Lars Fresker also points to the need for personnel.

– The armed forces are in a growth phase. Every professional officer who is employed now is needed and we also need to re-employ as many professional officers as possible, he says.

Hear Lars Fresker about redeployments within the Armed Forces in the clip above.