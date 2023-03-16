Retreats: Emmanuel Macron brings together the heads of the presidential camp again at 12 p.m.

The President of the Republic must make his decision “at the end of the morning” on the possibility of going to a vote in the National Assembly or the need to resort to 49.3 to pass the pension reform.

A second meeting after a first meeting this morning. From 12 p.m., Emmanuel Macron will again bring together the leaders of the presidential camp to “re-follow up” before a decisive and uncertain vote in the National Assembly on his pension reform, BFMTV learned from the presidency.

According to a majority official, the Head of State will take his “decision at the end of the morning” on the possibility of going to a vote in the Assembly or the need to resort to 49.3 which allows adoption of the project without a vote. , while Macronist strategists are busy trying to find out if they have a majority of deputies. For the time being, no council of ministers has been convened, we are told. .

This second meeting comes after the Senate vote, which unsurprisingly should ratify the pension reform, but especially before the ballot held in the National Assembly from 3 p.m., which is much more uncertain.