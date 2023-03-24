Official differences in a new celebration of Memory Day

The commemoration of the Day of Remembrance will once again expose the division of the ruling party in the run-up to an election in which its permanence in power is at stake: Kirchnerism and related Human Rights organizations will win the streets with the traditional march between exESMA and Plaza de Mayo, where they will insist again with the supposed attack of the “judicial mafia” against Cristina, while the President will begin his trip to the Dominican Republic to participate next week in the Ibero-American Summit.

The Head of State yesterday had an agenda related to the commemoration of the 47th anniversary of the last Dictatorship: when announcing the construction of a Space for Memory in the former clandestine detention center of Campo de Mayo, in San Miguel, he vindicated the historic slogan of “Memory, Truth and Justice”.

The message subtly contrasts with the motto that Kirchnerism managed to impose for this year’s mobilization – “Democracy without Mafias” -, which it tries to crush with the alleged judicial persecution that would weigh against Cristina as a result of the conviction in the so-called road cause.

Last year there were some “albertist” officials who came to Plaza de Mayo where the epicenter of the mobilization for Remembrance Day will take place. But today many will be preparing to embark on the presidential tour, which could include a stopover in Washington due to the President’s possible bilateral agreement with Joe Biden, and which in fact will help them get away from the “noise” caused by a greening of an internal that once again having pernicious effects on the performance of the economy.

For Kirchnerism, on the other hand, March 24 serves to remind one of the policies that gave substance to the story of the “Winned Decade”, that is, the impulse to trials against humanity that made it possible to annul the laws of Obedience Due and Final Point.

For La Cámpora, in particular, the almost 14-kilometer march that links the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez and the downtown operates as the main public demonstration of the year. So much so that the organization managed to break the resistance of organizations such as the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, who did not want to mix the traditional claim for “Truth and Justice” with issues of domestic politics, such as the confrontation of the Vice with “the powers factual”. Finally, the entity chaired by Estela de Carlotto today convenes with the slogan “To defend Democracy, Judicial Corporation: Never Again.”

CAMPORIST DEBATE

However, the group referred to in Máximo Kirchner is in full internal debate in relation to its political future. The day before, a plenary session of the militancy was held in Quilmes in which the deputy was present but not the outgoing secretary general, Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque.

“On this March 24 we have a restricted, low-quality democracy, because the hegemonic media corporation and the judicial party condemned and outlawed Cristina Kirchner.”

Axel Kicillof,

Governor of the Province

The Buenos Aires Minister of Human Development comes from abandoning the centrality of the organization and concentrating on his own group, called “La Patria es el Otro”, which knew how to organize the Avellaneda meeting some 15 days ago in which the operation was given impetus cry “Cristina President” and against the alleged electoral “ban”.

But in that meeting, some sparks became visible between Máximo and Axel Kicillof – the current deputy asked the governor in his speech to give place to “the militants” in his cabinet – and other lesser-known ones, such as an alleged dispute with Larroque over issues of logistics.

“Nothing without Cristina”, was the motto of the meeting that will be replicated in the mobilization

The truth is that the Buenos Aires official yesterday greeted, through his Twitter account, the Quilmes militant meeting, but he would not have been there for the virtual transfer of the formal leadership of the Kirchner group to Lucía Cámpora, great-niece of the late former president and delegate of Perón.

At the meeting, they again discussed mechanisms to “break” the “proscription of Cristina” due to the 6-year sentence and perpetual disqualification from holding public office with which she was sentenced by Oral Court No. 2 of Comodoro Py, which for Being a first instance is not firm. “Nothing without Cristina” was the motto of the meeting that will surely be replicated in the mobilization.

Social and political organizations that are part of the Frente de Todos will also lead to the Plaza de Mayo. It is clear that not all the leaders will join the slogans promoted by Kirchnerism to denounce the alleged persecution “by the mafias” against the Vice President.

Also, like every year, there will be a presence of leftist groups.