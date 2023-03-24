That’s how high the additional income of Dortmund Mayor Westphal is

Dortmund.

In 2022, Dortmund’s Mayor Thomas Westphal earned more on the side than in 2021. The biggest chunk came from a family foundation.

At the council meeting on March 23, the ancillary income of Dortmund’s Lord Mayor Thomas Westphal (SPD) was: It was 65,447.70 euros net in the year 2022. Net because two items are no longer included. Because two amounts were donated or refunded.

The city of Dortmund will receive EUR 22,252.50 of this. The due value added tax goes directly to the financial administration of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to the city.

For comparison: In 2021, Mayor Westphal reported less additional income: 40,859.31 euros net. Of the money, 18,960.82 euros went to the city.













13 memberships and sideline activities are listed for 2022 (year 2021: 12). The most money Westphal received as chairman of the board of trustees from the Schüchtermann-Schiller family foundation to Dortmund: 22,378.89 euros.





Schüchtermann-Schiller’sche Kliniken Bad Rothenfelde GmbH took second place in terms of the highest additional income with 12,000 euros in supervisory board remuneration plus 204 euros in attendance fees.

On the other hand, the Advisory board remuneration of Borussia Dortmund significantly lower: 4,044 euros. This money was donated; and reimbursed the supervisory board remuneration of the Stadtentwicklungsgesellschaft (DSG) in the amount of 1,100 euros.

Additional income of the Dortmund mayor: 100 euros from the VRR

The smallest item in the amount of 100 euros applies to the reimbursement flat rate from the Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR).

There was no money for 20 other secondary jobs and memberships – in 2021 there were 26. This list includes the foreign company, the DFB football museum foundation, the club for the care of the Dortmund Christmas tree and the Technical University of Dortmund.

According to the North Rhine-Westphalia Anti-Corruption Act, the mayor is obliged to report his additional income to the city council every year. (YesK)

