Officialized the creation of the “Conurbano Unified Command” for La Plata and the province

The national government ordered this Monday the creation of the “Conurbano Unified Command” (CUC) to provide in a more “efficient” way the security tasks of the police forces and of security federal authorities that act in that territory of the province of Buenos Aires.

This was established by resolution 186published today in the Official bulletin with the signature of the Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández.

The CUC will be integrated by 5 commands conformed as follows: “Command No. 1 – North, with functions in Escobar, Pilar, General Rodríguez and Marcos Paz; Command No. 2 – Northwest, with functions in Tigre, San Fernando, San Isidro, Vicente López, San Martín , Tres de Febrero, Morón, Ituzaingó, Hurlingham, Merlo, Moreno, San Miguel, José C. Paz and Malvinas Argentinas; and Command No. 3 – Southwest, with functions in La Matanza”.

Meanwhile, the commands 4 and 5 will correspond to the “South” (Avellaneda, Lanús, Quilmes, Lomas de Zamora, Esteban Echeverría, Almirante Brown and Ezeiza) and “La Plata” (La Plata, Ensenada, Berazategui, Florencio Varela, President Perón, San Vicente and Cañuelas), respectively.

“All this without prejudice to the fact that later, and due to strategic-operational issues, new districts may be incorporated into the area of ​​responsibility of each of the commands”was clarified in the official text.

Article 2 of the resolution established that the institutional coordination of the CUC will be in charge of the Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy of the Ministry of Security, while the operational coordination will be in charge of the national director of the Gendarmerie “and/or the Commander that address designated for this purpose”, was provided in article 3.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy “will determine which federal police and security force will take charge of each of the particular commandsin accordance with the strategic and operational surveys that it arrives at jointly with the general directors of operations of each of these institutions and the operational coordinator”.

In the recitals, the Executive Power indicated that “The federal police and security forces act in the Buenos Aires suburbs executing different operations and measures in compliance with the jurisdictional requirements that order their work as auxiliaries of the justice administration service”.

“Currently – the text stated – the federal police and security forces, together with the provincial and local forces, exchange information and, based on such exchanges, the so-called ‘heat map’ is drawn up, in which the areas with greatest conflict in which citizen security is most threatened”.

Thus, “each one of the commands, as part of a strategic coordination, will make it possible to carry out more efficiently the tasks currently deployed by the federal police and security forces in the territory of various municipalities in the Buenos Aires suburbs and will result in a service of more and more better security for citizens”.