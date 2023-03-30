Officially announced: A new Star Trek series is coming out

Sega or Nintendo? TKKG or The Three Question Marks? Star Trek or Star Wars? As a child and adolescent in the 1990s, we were confronted with these important questions in life. If you lean more towards Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Darth Vader, you can’t complain about a lack of series on Disney Plus. If you’re more fond of Mr. Spock, James T. Kirk, and Jean-Luc Picard, you’ve had to be very strong lately. Serials on Paramount Plus were made set or ran out. But there is hope – a new series has been announced!

Star Trek: These series have been canceled or told off

Star Trek: Picard officially ended after three seasons when the final episodes were made available to stream on February 17, 2023 on Paramount Plus. The seventh real series of the Star Trek franchise probably brought together the old crew from The Next Generation in front of the camera for the last time. Accordingly difficult the farewell fell.





Star Trek: Discovery, on the other hand, was canceled. Paramount Plus announced this a few weeks ago. The 2017 series starring Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead) resurrected the sci-fi franchise. Here in Germany, the series could be seen on the Netflix streaming platform until November 2021, then on Tele 5. The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery is supposed to be in spring 2024 to be published.

Star Trek: A new series is in production

But there is also reason for joy for all fans of Star Trek. As has been officially confirmed, one goes new series in production. Paramount Plus has the green light for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy given. However, production is not scheduled to start until next year. 2024 should it be so far.

Also popular with PC games readers Odd Film, Classic Qualities: Star Trek 3 – In Search of Mr. Spock In the third part of his series of articles, author and Star Trek universal expert Sebastian Göttling dissects the classic Star Trek 3: In Search of Mr. Spock. Shock for the fans: This Star Trek series will be deposed As a Trekkie you have to be strong these days. The next Star Trek series will not be continued.

What is it about Star Trek: Starfleet Academy? The new series is about a young group of cadets whose members are among the watchful eyes of their instructors aspire to careers within Starfleet. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy should revolve around friendship, rivalry, first love and burgeoning hostilities. When the series for streaming appears and which actors play along will be is not yet known.

Source: deadline