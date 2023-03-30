Xbox Game Pass: the last game of the month of March is available!

March is coming to an end, but one last game is coming to Xbox Game Pass. After the arrival of MLB The Show 23 earlier this week, today Infinite Guitars joins the catalog.

The game is playable now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as on mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Remember that you can find the list of the next Xbox Game Pass games to be released in 2022, 2023 and 2024 in our full article. As usual, it is completed as announcements are made.

Infinite Guitars (Console, PC & Cloud)