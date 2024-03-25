Ohtani blames his interpreter and assures that he has never bet on sports

THE ANGELS.- The star of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani, He said Monday that he has never bet on sports and that his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and lied.

Ohtani held a news conference at Dodger Stadium five days after Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal gambler and being in debt. over a million dollars.

“I’m very sad and surprised that someone I trusted did this,” the Japanese star said while sitting next to Will Ireton, the team’s performance operations manager, who translated his words.

Ohtani spoke for about 12 minutes and referenced a document he had in front of him. He did not accept questions.

“Ippei has been stealing money from my account and telling lies,” Ohtani said.

Ohtani, a two-time MVP, left the Los Angeles Angels in December to sign a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

“I have never bet on baseball or any other sport, nor have I ever asked anyone to do so on my behalf, and I have never used a sports book to bet on sports and have never been asked to help with betting,” Ohtani said.

Mizuhara was fired last week by the Dodgers as the team opened the season with a two-game series against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea.

Investigation in the Ohtani case:

Major League Baseball launched an investigation into the matter. The United States Internal Revenue Service, IRS, confirmed that Mizuhara and Mathew Bowyer, the alleged illegal gambler from Orange County, California, are under criminal investigation.

Mizuhara confirmed to ESPN that his gambling debt exceeded $1 million and that Ohtani initially paid it at his request. He later changed his story and told ESPN that Ohtani had no knowledge of his debt and had not sent money to the gambler.

The Associated Press has not been able to locate Mizuhara for comment and it is not clear if he has an attorney. Mizuhara was with the team in Korea until his dismissal and it is not known if he left the country.

Will Ireton, the Dodgers’ performance operations manager, took over Ohtani’s translator duties.

