Human remains found in graves and a clandestine crematorium in Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- The dark reality of forced disappearance and organized crime re-emerges in Mexico with the discovery of human remains in graves clandestine and an alleged illegal crematorium in the state of Jalisco, in the west of the country.

A group dedicated to the search for missing people in Mexico reported on the macabre discovery of 25 bags containing bone remains and charred tissues in the town of El Salto, Jalisco. This region, plagued by violence and horror, once again becomes the epicenter of a tragedy that mourns thousands of Mexican families.

“As we entered this semi-abandoned farm, we came face to face with an artisanal oven,” said the leader of the Guerreros Buscadores collective, Indira Navarro. The description of him leads to the heart of the horror: charred bones and skin, a nauseating stench permeating the air, and the unmistakable evidence of lives cut short in darkness.

The authorities have not yet made statements about this discovery in El Salto, adding this new case to a series of similar discoveries reported by civil organizations in Jalisco and other parts of the country. The presence of a second oven and an excavation surrounded by bricks, full of ashes and human fragments, confirms the shadowy purpose of this place, described by Navarro as a “clandestine cemetery.”

The groups dedicated to the search for missing people warn about the use of ovens, sometimes camouflaged in brickyards, by drug trafficking cartels and other organized crime factions to get rid of evidence of their atrocities.

The discovery in El Salto comes just months after search groups found human remains in a clandestine oven in San Pedro Tlaquepaque, also in Jalisco. These events underscore the magnitude of Mexico’s disappearance crisis, with nearly 100,000 people missing and another 20,000 found since last August, according to government data.

The grim reality of the violence unleashed since 2006, when the Mexican government intensified its fight against drug trafficking, is reflected in more than 450,000 homicides and tens of thousands of disappearances. In this context, organizations such as the Movement for Our Missing Persons continue to document the number of 52,000 unidentified corpses, abandoned in morgues and mass graves throughout the country.

Jalisco, with its coast on the Pacific, is a particularly bloody scene of the fight between cartels, highlighting the presence of the violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, involved in brutal confrontations with rival groups such as the Sinaloa Cartel. In the midst of this panorama, the search for truth and justice becomes a moral imperative for a Mexican society marked by tragedy and pain.

Source: With information from AFP