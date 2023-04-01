Oil & gas heating: Ban from 2024 – The traffic light has agreed on this

Berlin.

The plan to ban new gas and oil heating caused controversy in the traffic light. Now she has agreed. That has been decided.

The outcry was great when Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) plans to ban new gas and oil heating systems from 2024 leaked out. Habeck’s public accusation that the draft law had “deliberately” been pushed through to “Bild” triggered a dispute in the coalition. Now the traffic light has apparently agreed on a significantly defused approach. Still, stick with it ban? Are there any exceptions? The most important questions and answers.

Ban on new gas and oil heating systems: What plans did Habeck originally pursue?

With his draft law wanted Economics Minister Habeck promote the switch to climate-friendly heating methods. The plans for an amendment to the Building Energy Act and several ordinances envisaged gradually banning the installation of new, conventional oil and gas heating systems without a regenerative component from January 2024.

Specifically, it was intended that each new heating system should be at least 65 percent renewable energies is operated. This is also possible with gas or oil heating, but only if you rely on so-called "hybrid solutions", in which a heat pump is also installed. Other options from 2024 would be a pure heat pump, district heating or pellet heating. However, since heat pumps in particular are significantly more expensive than conventional heating systems, there was great criticism of the plans.













Traffic light agrees on heating law: Habeck promises billions in funding

While there is one government funding for the installation of heat pumps and due to the lower operating costs, the higher purchase prices are balanced out over the years. Nevertheless, many property owners feared that they would not be able to afford the switch. Habeck therefore held out the prospect of a multi-billion dollar subsidy program – and announced a willingness to compromise.





The draft law also provided for a new term for existing gas and oil heating systems 30 years after installation. From 2045 at the latest, their operation should finally be stopped. Depending on the age of the gas or oil heating system, a renewable component should also become mandatory from 2034 at the latest – the result would have been a retrofitting obligation.

The heads of the traffic light coalition (from left): Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa

What remains of the project after the coalition has agreed?

The disagreement about the heating plans had in the traffic light coalition initially caused controversy. This was finally settled at the coalition committee earlier this week, but details of the agreement initially remained unclear. According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, the plans were finally clarified on Friday by Chancellor Scholz (SPD), Economics Minister Habeck, Finance Minister Lindner (FDP) and Building Minister Geywitz (SPD).

According to this, the installation of gas and oil heating systems – as already planned – will only be possible in exceptional cases from next year. In principle, new heating systems, regardless of whether they are in new buildings or old houses, must be at least 65 percent from January 1st renewable energies operate.

What are the exceptions to the ban on new gas and oil heating systems?

According to the German Press Agency Hardship regulations intended for low-income households. How exactly these should look like is still open. Also read: Renew oil heating – modern systems work so efficiently

There will also be an exception for older property owners: Accordingly, the obligation to switch to a sustainable heating system for Owners over 80 omitted. If your oil or gas heating system breaks down, it can be replaced with one of the same type. However, if the house is inherited or sold, the new law applies with a transitional period of two years.

Can existing gas and oil heating systems continue to be operated?

Yes, because according to the federal government’s current plans, there should be no obligation to replace old systems. Rather, they can continue to be operated and repaired after January 1, 2024. At a repair However, the following applies: the heating must be retrofitted within three years in order to meet the 65 percent target. It would be possible, for example, to supplement the conventional gas heating with a heat pump. This would then be the primary heating, gas would only be used as a supplement.

In the future, heat pumps should replace as many oil and gas heating systems as possible. Photo: IMAGO/Robert Poorten

Will only heat pumps be newly installed in the future?

No, including others classified as renewable heating systems are conceivable. In principle, according to the ministries involved, there should be openness to technology. For example, consumers can use solar thermal energy, rely on biomass or consider connecting to a heating network.

According to the draft law, so-called H2-ready systems, i.e. gas heaters that can be completely converted to hydrogen, may also be installed. For this, however, there must be a binding investment and transformation plan for hydrogen networks and the heating systems must use at least 50 percent biomethane by 2030 and at least 65 percent by 2036 at the latest hydrogen operate. Experts warn of the high costs associated with this possibility. Also interesting: Oil heating vs. heat pump – the calculation shows which is cheaper

In the video: How heat pumps work

What subsidies are available for a new heating system?

The federal government has announced that it will support citizens in switching to climate-friendly heating systems. The details, especially the amount of Financial support, but are not yet known. From circles in the Federal Ministry of Finance it is said that there will be a kind of scrapping bonus for old heating systems, which is graded according to the age of the systems to be replaced. More on the subject: Replace oil heating – These subsidies are available from the state

In addition, there is a subsidy for the installation of a heat pump anyway. At maximum, up to 40 percent of the Cost be taken over. This means that the acquisition costs for a heat pump are barely higher than those for an oil heating system. There are also slightly lower subsidies for combinations of oil heating and heat pumps. But the truth is also true: For the full funding amounts, several conditions usually have to be met. The “heating exchange bonus” for the old gas or oil heating system is only available when the old system is taken out of operation.

What are the reactions to the traffic light heating compromise?

The Federal Ministry of Finance of FDP boss Christian Lindner was satisfied after the agreement. “Instead of coercion, the coalition relies on incentives,” the ministry said on Saturday. There is now “no additional legal obligation to prematurely replace a functioning heating system”. In addition, the intention is now to refrain from legally prescribing “a technology that is very expensive today, such as the heat pump”. Instead, the planned new building energy law relies on “real technology openness“.

The is more critical Union: The agreement was a “great disappointment” for the citizens, said the parliamentary manager of the Union parliamentary group, Thorsten Frei (CDU), the “Rheinische Post”. It is still not clear how the conversion of the heating systems should be paid for. CSU General Secretary Martin Huber spoke to the dpa of “climate protection with a crowbar”.

Green leader Ricarda Lang defended the building energy law of the traffic light coalition against growing criticism. She spoke of a “real breakthrough” in climate protection. “Heating in Germany is becoming renewable. Finally, manufacturers and craftsmen, but also the citizens, have real planning security,” Lang said to this editorial team. “As the federal government, we are sending an important signal: The heat supply in this country remains secure and affordable in the long term – all the more so as we ensure social cushioning.”

Left boss Janine Wissler contradicted this. “The decisions of the traffic light on the social cushioning of the heat transition remain vague. A subsidy program would be necessary to accelerate the installation of climate-friendly heating systems and to minimize the burden on tenants and homeowners,” she told this editorial office. “The federal government must ensure that additional costs for sustainable heating are not passed on to the tenants.”

With a view to the traffic light decision, Germany’s counties have a complete stop to plans for one compulsory exchange required for gas and oil heating. “We need longer transition periods and no obligation to replace: Anyone who has a functioning heating system in their house or apartment today must be able to use it until it breaks, period,” said district council president Reinhard Sager in an interview with the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”.

(with dpa/afp)

