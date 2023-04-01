They kill another command; there are 34 in Sonora

Mexico City.— The operational director of Public Security in Cajeme, Sonora, Jesús Alberto Navarro Velarde, and his bodyguard were killed yesterday in an armed attack north of Ciudad Obregón in broad daylight.

According to the registry of murdered policemen of the civil organization Causa en Común, from 2021 to date, 34 policemen have been murdered in the entity governed by the Morenista Alfonso Durazo.

According to state authorities, in yesterday’s attack, the officer known as “Navarritos” died instantly inside patrol car 298, along with his bodyguard, Jorge Alberto Galindo Ayón, alias “El Gato.”

The hitmen fired repeatedly at the two elements.

Reports indicated that the attack took place at 1:00 p.m. when both were patrolling along Calle Sinaloa, on the corner with Calle Mayo, in Colonia Urbazanizable 4.

After the report, security elements arrived at the point and found the two lifeless agents and more than fifty shell casings from a long weapon. No arrests were reported for these events.

Sonora reported in March (until the 30th) 123 intentional homicides, according to the National Public Security System (SNSP).

Only in Cajeme, local media report 75 intentional homicides in March, which ranks it as one of the most violent in the state.