Ex-secondary school burned: fire brigade massively deployed

The Oberhausen fire brigade worked for many hours in the Knappenviertel on Saturday: there was a fire at the former St. Michael secondary school.

Extensive action for the Oberhausen fire brigade in the Knappenviertel: the roof of the former St. Michael secondary school burned there on Saturday. Numerous emergency services were on site, as the fire brigade confirmed at the request of the editors. In the late afternoon, the control center said that the extinguishing operation was largely completed.

The Oberhausen fire brigade had been on site with a large number of forces since midday. Apparently the entire roof of the empty school was on fire. As is well known, a new comprehensive school is to be built here.

Massive smoke development in the Knappenviertel

The fire-fighting teams first had to try to get to the source of the fire at all. Apparently, a drone was also used to get a better overview. There was a lot of smoke in the area. Findings on the cause of the fire were not yet available on Saturday.









