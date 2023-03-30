22h57 – OM: Ounahi confirms for his injury 22h33 – OM: Tudor thinks big for Nuno Tavares 22h14 – MF poll: Mbapp, more than 100 goals in EdF 21h58 – Man Utd: Schneiderlin’s regrets 21h38 – Rennes: what Genesio demands from its players 9:12 p.m – EdF: Mbapp captain, Evra says yes 20h45 – LdC (f): PSG takes the door! 20h21 – Milan: another blow for Zlatan 20h07 – PSG: a “show business club” for Evra 19h40 – Tottenham: Lloris back in training 19h23 – EdF: Evra melts with Deschamps 19h04 – EdF: Deschamps files a complaint against Riolo 6:48 p.m – EdF (f): Herv Renard coach (official) 18h29 – Frankfurt: Ndicka’s replacement known (off.) 6:18 p.m – CAN 2023: the dates are known! 18:00 – OM: Abdennour recounts his shelving 17h48 – Arsenal : Wilshere rve de Rice 5:35 p.m. – OM: Guendouzi opens up about his case 17h23 – Lorient: Rgis Le Bris has extended (official) 17h16 – Juve: Tudor laughs at the rumor 17h00 – Lens : Mbapp, Samba and Charri 16h45 – OM: Ounahi, Tudor confirms the trend 16h34 – OM: the transfer window, the truths of Guendouzi 16h18 – Spain: Fati posed a problem Luis Enrique 16h00 – PSG: a Saudi leader stings Messi 15h41 – Bayern: Kimmich has confidence in Tuchel 15h23 – Auxerre: Massengo and Henry’s advice 15h02 – OM: Rothen still doubts Tudor 14h44 – VIDEO : Herv Renard prsent la FFF 14h28 – Italy : Retegui, Pinamonti “drang” 14h13 – OM: Ounahi towards the end of the season! 14h01 – Chelsea: Mudryk intends to bounce back 13h43 – PSG: Riolo wants to see Messi leave 13h25 – L1: Galtier, the best paid coach 13h08 – Spain: Gavi, attitudes that annoy 12h53 – Lyon: Cherki, the option soon to be active 12h36 – Real: Ancelotti dfendu vs Xabi Alonso 12h19 – Chelsea: Havertz Loue Kant’s Simplicit 12h02 – PSG: Motta’s agent speaks 11h44 – Frankfurt: Kolo Muani, sale after the Euro? 11h27 – Juve: Conte will not return this summer 11:10 a.m. – PSG: Ramos does not envisage a big drop 10h55 – Real: a limit for Bellingham 10h38 – OM: Little fan of the Tudor method 10h22 – Bara: Xavi got an offer, but… 10h03 – Man Utd: Rashford denies a crazy rumor 09h41 – EdF (f): Herv Renard, Comex ds this Thursday 09h20 – L1: wages, PSG crushes its world 09h02 – Uruguay: Bielsa to become coach 08h41 – PSG: Messi, the temptation of a departure? 08h23 – Brazil: Luis Enrique maps this track 29/03 – Speed: 117 M invested by Abramovich? 29/03 – Strasbourg: Linard and his clash with Kandil 29/03 – Lens: a new contract about Boura 29/03 – Bara : Newcastle cible Christensen 29/03 – Man Utd: Gullit not tender with Weghorst 29/03 – L1: fumignes soon authorized 29/03 – Spain: Luis Enrique responds to criticism 29/03 – PSG: Verratti, a revelation on his contract 29/03 – Bara: Amrabat still hopes to come 29/03 – OM: Der Zakarian likes the Tudor style 29/03 – Milan: the details of the agreement with Giroud! 29/03 – Carquefou: Landreau reserve coach 29/03 – Tottenham: Paratici suspended by FIFA! 29/03 – Miscellaneous: Luis Enrique announces his preference 29/03 – Troyes: Mazou-Sacko interests Nantes 29/03 – Scotland: the emotion of the hero McTominay 29/03 – Inter: a danger for Bastoni? 29/03 – Frankfurt: Liverpool launches for Ndicka 29/03 – Nigeria : Peseiro dfend Osimhen 29/03 – Morocco: Regragui and dual nationality 29/03 – Montpellier: defensive? Zakarian responds 29/03 – Argentina: Scaloni talks about Messi’s future 29/03 – Miscellaneous: the ambitions of Julien Stphan 29/03 – OM: Tudor returns to the incidents of the summer 29/03 – Germany: H. Flick – “a lot of work” 29/03 – Spain: De la Fuente is optimistic 29/03 – Lorient: The Fe does not close any doors 29/03 – OM: Tudor accepts its requirements 29/03 – Pays-Bas : Van Basten et Gullit piquent Van Dijk 29/03 – Rennes: the regrets of Julien Stphan 29/03 – Milan: the club wants to protect Maignan 29/03 – Tottenham: Conte, Son feels responsible 29/03 – EdF: the Vlodrome ready to welcome the Blues 29/03 – OM : Tudor se rgale au Vlodrome 29/03 – Real: a plan for Xabi Alonso? 29/03 – OM: Sanchez, Tudor not surprised 29/03 – Tottenham : Man Utd acclre dj pour Kane 29/03 – Monaco: hard blow with Embolo 29/03 – OM : Vitinha, Tudor justify yourself 29/03 – Rennes: end of the season for Truffert 29/03 – Angers: Chabane resigns (official) 29/03 – Roma: Mourinho maps PSG and PL! 29/03 – PSG: Messi, two points of disagreement 29/03 – OM: L1 better than Serie A for Tudor 29/03 – Bara: Fati’s father loses patience 29/03 – Spain: Rodri smashes the game of the pod 29/03 – OM: Tudor sorry for Payet 29/03 – PSG: Mbapp, the strongest for Tudor 29/03 – Argentina: the immense joy of Messi 29/03 – Argentina: Messi in a very closed circle 29/03 – Saudi Arabia: Renard, confirmed departure (off.) 29/03 – Friendly: Messi and Argentina are a hit 28/03 – CAN 2023: Tunisia also qualifies! 28/03 – Montpellier: the future of Wahi, lucid MDZ 28/03 – Friendly: Morocco held in check by Prou 28/03 – Chelsea: Mount et Kovacic, not Bayern dment 28/03 – CAN 2023 : Burkina Faso qualifies 28/03 – Euro 2024: Scotland defeats Spain! 28/03 – Friendly: Belgium dominates Germany 28/03 – Saudi Arabia: Renard has resigned! 28/03 – Naples: Kim, a false lead for PSG? 28/03 – Tottenham: Conte Justifi’s side 28/03 – Netherlands: injured, Depay accuses the blow … 28/03 – Bayern: Man clashed with Nagelsmann 28/03 – EdF: Dugarry pings the Deschamps style 28/03 – Friendly: Blueberries hooked by Rojita 28/03 – Euro 2024: Norway must… 28/03 – CAN 2023: Senegal qualified, Mali falls 28/03 – PHOTO : tlphone au volant, Hland pingl

