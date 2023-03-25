On top of a truck, Kicillof joined the cry of “Cristina Presidenta”

Although it was the first March 24 without Hebe de Bonafini, the Mothers of the Plaza Association was in the streets on the 47th anniversary of the 1976 coup and did so with a series of activities.

Meanwhile, under the slogan “No to the ban, Cristina driving”, they went to Plaza de Mayo in a truck together with a group of militants and leaders.

And within the framework of the Day of Memory for Truth and Justice, Axel Kicillof, governor of the province of Buenos Aires, joined the call and said for the next elections the judicial party “tries to condition the candidacies.”

For this reason, Kicillof sang along with the rest of the people the song that is always heard in marches and demonstrations: “Cristina Presidenta”.