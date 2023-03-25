Press Conference FC Bayern | Tuchel plain text: “Not all players will be happy”

Thomas Tuchel is the new coach at Bayern, will be presented on Saturday. You can follow how he thinks about his job here in the live stream and ticker.

1:09 p.m.: A confident performance by Tuchel. He left no doubt about his motives for a change and his goals with FCB – and expressed himself wisely, but didn’t mince his words. One thing is clear: Tuchel wants a title! You’ll be happy to hear that in the club.

1:03 p.m.: The fact that the next opponent is his former club Dortmund is of little interest to Tuchel – allegedly: “The challenge against Dortmund can’t be higher. The constellation with me is not that important.”

12:59 p.m.: Now Tuchel has to laugh at himself for a moment. He describes the first conversation this week with Bayern as follows: “I was relatively native in the first conversation. I didn’t know what we were talking about.” It was only later that “the penny dropped”.

12:57 p.m.: Tuchel’s objective is clear. He wants to win titles – preferably all possible ones: “It’s the fact that we love the pressure, love the stress. We’ll try to win these three titles with everything we have.”

12:52 p.m.: With regard to the top game against Dortmund next weekend, Tuchel keeps it as simple as possible: “I’m a friend of not analyzing everything to death. Certainly not all players will be happy, that’s quite normal.” He plans the first training session with the entire team for Friday – so just…

12:49 p.m.: He also admits that he was about to move to Bayern in 2018. “It was very tight, but then Jupp Heynckes was still in office,” says the new coach – and then expresses understanding for the decision that the Bayern bosses tried everything at the time to somehow persuade Heynckes to stay.

12:47 p.m.: Tuchel clarifies: “It was very surprising, I didn’t expect it at all. There was no contact before. I actually assumed that I would continue my career abroad. I’m far from using that as a means of pressure.” The first talks took place on Tuesday evening.

12.45 p.m.: The first question is whether Tuchel put Bayern under pressure in the situation to make a quick decision. His answer: “That’s not the way to negotiate, not the way to communicate.”

12.40 p.m.: For the new Bayern coach, “personal reasons” also played a role in the decision. He was born in the state of Bavaria and wants to be close to his children who live in Munich.

12:39 p.m.: Tuchel adds: “There can be no misunderstandings, it is one of the most talented squads in Europe.”

12:38 p.m.: Tuchel describes it as an “honor and distinction” that he can now work at Bayern. He has the contract…

