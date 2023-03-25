They reveal that the doctor accused of attacking his stepdaughter has another cause for abuse

Shortly after a neonatologist from La Plata was arrested accused of having sexually abused his stepdaughter when she was eleven years old, it emerged that the professional, identified by his initials as RMT 57 years old, has another cause for a similar event.

The version was released after the defendant refused to testify this Thursday and said he did not remember that background. In the previous case -according to judicial sources- he appears as accused of the crime of “simple sexual abuse”, which would have occurred on April 26, 2018 in a house in Gonnet and the victim would be a 17-year-old girl who had requested a medical check-up, during which the professional touched him.

as reported 0221.com.arthe case for which he was arrested began after the complaint of whoever his partner was for the alleged abuse of his stepdaughter. The initial accusation was made in 2018 but the attacks had occurred several years before.

The fiscal Virginia Bravo requested the capture of the subject, and the judge Augustine Crispo endorsed his arrest request. Judicial spokespersons explained that the crime he is accused of is due to touching under the clothes, in the area of ​​the victim’s breasts and vagina, and also pelvic movements and insinuations of clear sexual content.

The hearing in which the defendant refused to testify took place in the prosecutor’s office Virginia Bravowho notified him of the charges against him (aggravated severely insulting sexual abuse) and all the evidence he gathered against him.

In this sense, the sources consulted mentioned that, according to the investigation, the event occurred in an apartment in the La Loma neighborhood, where, “taking advantage of coexistence within the family and using the defenseless situation to his advantage of the girl, he subjected her to repeated touching of her private parts above and below her clothes, even when he checked her as a pediatrician, as he picked her up producing rubbing movements on the girl’s body”.