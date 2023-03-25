How to make better use of rainwater for use by the population?

The future caught up with us water theme. The water crisis that the world is experiencing is beginning to wreak great havoc; however, it is time to act in order to achieve one of the Sustainable Development goals for 2030: Clean water and sanitation.

According to the firm Amanco Wavin, although progress has been made on the issue of access to drinking waterthere are still challenges to meet, if it is taken into account that the shortage of liquid affects more than 40% of the world population and three out of 10 people still do not have access to supply, in addition to the fact that six out of 10 lack access to safely managed sanitation facilities.

In this context, it is important to highlight that access to water in the world can have a favorable impact on the social, health, education, economic and environmental sectors.

Although, the lack of water It is one of the biggest challenges, it also represents an opportunity to make better use of rainwater.

According to Amanco Wavin, the reuse of rain water it is one of the most efficient methods to guarantee access to this vital resource. In this sense, the firm claims to have sustainable solutions in its offer, such as the Aquacell system, which is made up of polypropylene modules focused on the permanent or temporary storage of rainwater.

Likewise, this input can be used to solve flood problems by temporarily stopping the surplus and allows the water to be reused for different purposes.

“With this system, the water it can infiltrate into the ground or it can be retained for a time before being discharged into the drainage network or conserved for future use. Its 95% void ratio allows it to store close to 200 liters per cell,” the firm detailed.

According to the company, this type of product can be used in spaces such as:

Airports.

Schools.

Hospitals.

Malls.

Buildings.

parks.

“Innovate in products and solutions that help solve or mitigate the great challenges of the collection and use of rain water with technology that allows a lower environmental impact is one of our objectives”, indicated Jorge Jean, director of Urban Climate Resilience in Latin America.