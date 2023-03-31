One of the biggest video game events of the year has been canceled

Fit was at the end of September last year that the organizing company of one of the biggest video game events in the world, E3, confirmed that the 2023 edition had already been scheduled. However, after some withdrawals so that, after all, the event will not take place.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA() and ReedPop have decided to cancel the 2023 edition of E3 and, according to comments from ESA CEO Stanley Pierra-Louis, it seems that there are no guarantees for next year.

“We are committed to providing an industry platform for marketing and meetings, but we want to ensure we find the right balance that meets the needs of the industry,” noted the executive. “We are certainly listening and ensuring that what we want to offer meets the needs and, at that time, we will have more news to share”.

Remember that E3 was not held during the years of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the year 2023 was supposed to serve as the return of the event.

It should be noted, however, that video game fans will be able to continue to have news for the summer. The Summer Games Fest event organized by Geoff Keighley (responsible for The Game Awards) will take place on the 8th of June, with other big ‘players’ in the industry planning their own events for this time.

