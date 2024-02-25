Opinions of civilians in favor of Hamas complicate political panorama in Gaza

MIAMI.- The opinion of a Palestinian civilian supporting the terrorist group Hamas generated reactions at a very delicate moment in the political landscape in Gaza . His video statements were shared on social networks, in moments of great tension in the middle of the war.

Eli David, speaker and co-founder of Deepinstinct, an organization that promotes predictive prevention powered by deep learning, ironically called the person who stated his position through a video when he referred to being hungry, but asks to the terrorist group Hamas that “don’t give up.”

Embed – “Innocent Palestinian civilian” in Gaza city: “We are eating animal food, but we have a message to Hamas: Don’t give up! And we have a message for Jews: We already did October 7, and there will be October 8, 9, and 10.” Zero sympathy for these “civilians”. You deserve it all! pic.twitter.com/EMpOkkFiw6 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 25, 2024

In Gaza City “We are eating animal food, but we have a message for Hamas: Don’t give up! And we have a message for the Jews: we already did October 7, and it will be October 8, 9 and 10.”said the Palestinian, which was described as an open threat.

Another social media user (@_stopwhispering), referring to the same video, added that there are residents in the northern Gaza Strip who want the war to continue, stating that the civilian said that all (Palestinian) prisoners should be released. “If there is no food, we will eat sand. Don’t give up (Hamas) anything!”

David maintained on his social networks: “Zero sympathy for these ‘civilians'”, while pointing out that “hundreds of aid trucks entering Gaza from Israel they end up only in the hands of HamasThanks to the HIM”.

Hamas receives aid for Gaza

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Gaza’s 2.3 million people are currently classified as facing crisis, emergency or catastrophic levels of food insecurity. The agency of HIM says it cannot deliver aid to northern Gaza; Fear of famine grows.

Images have been shared on social networks showing people, particularly in northern Gaza, eating grass, weeds and animal food, a context in which the Palestinian civilian formulated his opinion to favor the terrorist group Hamas, which places him more fuel to the crisis.

Identities of UN employees revealed

This occurs at times when Israel revealed the identities and positions of 8 employees of the HIM who participated in the Hamas massacre.

Brigade commanders, logistical support, transfer of bodies, communication coordination… Israel revealed the terrorist activities of a group of employees of UNRWA, the agency of the HIM for the Palestinians.

As the weeks go by, the scandal of the involvement of humanitarian workers in the October 7 massacre grows: these are not just supposed figures, they are full names, images and videos of social workers dragging bodies.

This Sunday, the Israeli Ministry of Defense revealed specific details of 8 UN employees who actively participated in the brutal attack on October 7, a scandalous link between UNRWA workers and the terrorist group, a very difficult issue that is placed on the radar. diplomat of the multilateral entity.

Likewise, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated this Sunday that there will only be an agreement for a truce in Gaza if the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas abandons its “delusional” ideas.

Divergences continue

In an interview with the American network CBS, reported by Infobae, Netanyahu acknowledged that there are strong differences with Hamas, although he refused to clarify which requests of the Palestinian group go too far.

“If Hamas gives up its delusional demands and wakes up to reality, then we will have the progress we all want,” he said. In any case, Netanyahu noted that any agreement “cannot compromise a total victory” over Hamas.

Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for the efforts carried out for weeks by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, the latter two main mediators in the war in Gaza, to facilitate a ceasefire in the Strip and the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. .

Source: Newarab / Social Network