Jair Bolsonaro demonstrates his great popularity in Brazil

SÃO PAULO_ A crowd gathered this Sunday in Sao Paulo called by former president Jair Bolsonaro, who seeks to immediately reject the coup accusations against him and give a show of force as leader of the opposition in Brazil.

Thousands of followers, at least 500,000 people, dressed in green and yellow began to arrive in the morning to the emblematic Paulista Avenue of the megalopolis, where the opponent called the march.

It will be “a peaceful demonstration in defense of the democratic rule of law,” Bolsonaro said in several videos published on social networks to mobilize his followers.

The former president said that he intends to defend himself against “all accusations” against him, including suspicions of having participated in a coup d’état plan to remain in power, after his electoral defeat against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October 2022. .

Among the crowd gathered in Sao Paulo was Wilson Aseka, who traveled some 700 kilometers from the neighboring state of Minas Gerais: “Bolsonaro is an honest person, a victim of persecution,” said the 63-year-old builder with a Brazilian flag hanging on the neck.

“It is important to support him, because he represents God, country and family,” he added, repeating the former president’s motto.

The police launched Operation Tempus Veritatis (the hour of truth, in Latin) on February 8, against Bolsonaro and several of his close allies, including some of his former ministers. There were raids, arrests and the former president was prohibited from leaving Brazil.

Allies on the march

In the polls, Bolsonaro remains the leader of the opposition, although he cannot stand in any election, having been disqualified until 2030 precisely for criticizing electronic ballot boxes.

The governor of the State of Sao Paulo and former Bolsonaro minister, Tarcisio de Freitas, as well as the mayor of the megalopolis, Ricardo Nunes, are expected to participate in the march.

One of Bolsonaro’s lawyers, Fabio Wajngarten, indicated on Thursday that he expected between “500,000 and 700,000” protesters, as well as more than a hundred deputies.

“On the 25th, I’m going. For Brazil. It will be huge!” wrote Bolsonaro federal deputy Bia Kicis in X.

“If there is great support, (Bolsonaro) will be able to say that the people are with him,” said André Rosa, a political scientist at the University of Brasilia. Otherwise, he will lose “legitimacy,” he adds.

The demonstration was also promoted by Pastor Silas Malafaia, very influential among the millions of evangelicals in Brazil, a key constituency for Bolsonaro and the conservative opposition.

“Green Yellow”

The former president asked his followers to march in green and yellow – the colors of the Brazilian flag, but not to carry banners or flags.

The majority of the protesters who attend the call comply with the slogan, many dressed in soccer team t-shirts and “green and yellow” flags.

Bolsonaro also requested that there be no demonstrations in other cities in the country.

In addition to being in charge of several investigations against Bolsonaro and his entourage, this magistrate authorized the police operation “Tempus Veritatis.”

