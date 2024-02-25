NGO denounces that detainees are overcrowded in a container

CARACAS.- The NGO A Window to Freedom denounced that at least 30 men are detained in inhuman conditions in a type of container in La Pedrera, Libertador municipality of the Táchira state, in western Venezuela, after releasing a video.

“We have days without light. They don’t give us food (…). And I need you to please help each of us with everything so that the people who see it can help with a transfer. We are detained. There are people with tuberculosis. Here we see sick people,” explains the man as he shows the group of people crowded together in a small space with little lighting, the NGO said on its website and social networks.

In this regard, Jhonatan Palacios, who was detained in the Western Penitentiary Center (CPO) of Táchira and has made complaints about the conditions of the preventive detention centers and the CPO itself, said that this situation occurs in Detachment 215 of the Bolivarian National Guard, the NGO stated.

Space not suitable for confinement

A Window to Freedom added that “the complainant also shows images of the only well that at least 30 people use. He explains that the majority are outsiders, that is, not natives of Táchira. In his narration he reiterates that they are crowded and that you cannot walk at the same time that he emphasizes that some people must sleep sitting up or remain standing because there is not enough space for so many people.

According to the Non-Governmental Organization, the Libertador municipality is one of the hottest places in the region. High temperatures are currently being recorded in Táchira, so it is assumed that La Pedrera must be hotter than normal.

Palacios, referred to in the NGO’s press release, calls on international human rights authorities to intervene because the situation, in his opinion, is deplorable.

Source: NGO A Window to Freedom / Editorial Diario las Américas