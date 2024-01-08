Ortega regime banishes relatives of the former director of Miss Nicaragua

MANAGUA.- The dictator Daniel Ortega banished Mexico to Martin Arguello y Bernardo Arguello husband and son, respectively, of the former director of Miss Nicaragua, Karen Celebert . Both had been detained on charges of alleged “conspiracy” since the end of last November.

The information was confirmed by Juan Sebastian Chamorro , opposition leader and family friend, who announced in a message on social networks. The regime’s decision to banish the Argüello family to Mexico without prior notice generates concern and speculation about the reasons behind this unusual measure.

The couple was arrested after accompanying Celebertti to the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador, where the representative of Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, was crowned. Palacios’ victory generated joy in the streets of Nicaragua, but also discomfort in the Ortega regime, which has banned demonstrations since the social revolt of 2018.

Immigration authorities prevented Celebertti from returning to the country, and days later, the police detained her husband and son after raiding their home. The police issued a statement accusing them of several crimes, including “treason, conspiracy to disturb the peace and inciting hatred and violence,” without presenting solid evidence.

The international community expressed concern, demanding transparency and respect for human rights in Nicaragua.

Source: With AP information