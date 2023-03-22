otitis media? What symptoms do adults have?

Not only children, adults can also get an acute middle ear infection. Read what symptoms are typical for them.

A middle ear infection (otitis media) is almost always the result of an acute respiratory infection. Children are mostly affected. However, adults can also become ill – with similar symptoms. In children, however, certain symptoms are often more pronounced or they develop other symptoms that adults usually do not have.

The most characteristic symptom of a middle ear infection are earache – in both children and adults.

The pain usually only occurs in one ear and feels stabbing or throbbing. However, unlike adults, young children often find it difficult to express whether something is hurting them and, if so, what. They may frequently touch the affected ear or shake their head.

Other possible symptoms of an acute middle ear infection are:

Fever

hearing problems

Feeling sick, exhaustion

irritability

dizziness

These symptoms are particularly related to otitis media in children. Symptoms may vary slightly in adults. For example, children with a middle ear infection sometimes have a high fever of up to 40 degrees Celsius – in adults, on the other hand, the body temperature is often only slightly elevated or normal. So while fever combined with earache is typical of an otitis media in children, it can be absent in adults as well. Unlike adults, children with otitis media occasionally vomit. They may also cry more often.

Anyone who suspects that they have a middle ear infection should seek medical advice – for example in an ENT practice. The family doctor can also be a point of contact.

Know more: This is how a middle ear infection develops

The middle ear is connected to the nasopharynx via a connecting passage. This is called the auditory tube or eustachian tube. It ensures that the middle ear is ventilated and pressure differences are equalized.

The auditory tube (also called the eustachian tube or tuba auditiva) connects the middle ear to the nasopharynx. (Source: Sakurra/getty-images-pictures)