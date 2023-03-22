Our mother tongue influences the structure of the brain (and the way we think)

Previous studies had already proven that different areas of the brain have their activation more dependent on language processing.

A mother tongue of each individual has the capacity to influence the connectivity of areas necessary to deal with the specific nature of languages. The functioning of these not only explains why some people find particularly difficult learn a language whose structure differs a lot of their mother tongue, but it also supports some claims that languages ​​can have great influence.

According to the Sapir-Whorf theorythe linguistic structures of a community have the ability to organize its culture and worldview, as a community see and understand reality that surrounds it through the grammatical and semantic categories of the language. There is therefore a link between language It is culture.

A team of researchers from Max Plank Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences decided go farther and prove that learning a language from birth is visible in the way the brain is structured. To prove this the authors used magnetic resonance tomography to study the connectivity of 47 German speakers aged between 19 and 34. They followed the same procedure with participants who had the Arabic as your first language.

According to IFL Sciencethe volunteers were very educated, but they only knew one language. To reduce factors that could lead to confusion, all participants were also right-handed. “Arab natives demonstrated a greater connection between the left and right hemisphere than Germanic speakers,” wrote Alfred Anwander in a communiqué. On the other hand, German speakers have language networks in the left hemisphere. more connected.

For specialists, these differences can be attributed, in the case of Arabic, to the requirements that the combination of independent word roots and patterns unpronounceable, but also the full syntax of German. Both factors call for the use of relevant brain regions. It is also necessary to consider that Arabic is read from right to left, which activates both the right and left hemispheres of the brain.

In the case of German speakers the stronger bonds take place in the frontal-parietal/temporal tongue intrahemispheric network. In addition to the greater connections between hemispheres, the arabic speakers benefited from additional links in the temporo-parietal lexical-semantic network. “Brain connectivity is modulated by learning and the environment during infancywhich influences cognitive processing and reasoning in the adult brain,” added Anwander.

