Ozempic: see risks of use without medical advice| metropolises

Created to treat diabetes, Ozempic has gained prominence in recent years as a drug that promotes weight loss. In many cases, the drug is used without medical supervision, which is considered dangerous for health.

According to endocrinologist Thais Mussi, some people may be allergic to semaglutide and other substances present in the medication. Others may suffer from some side effects.

“About one in ten people has problems such as diarrhea, vomiting and nausea, but with a very short duration”, estimates the doctor. “Therefore, like all medication, attention is needed before indicating or ingesting it”, she warns.

